I’m a New Yorker who visited Phoenix for the first time. Here are 10 reasons I’m already planning a trip back.

- I recently took a week-long trip to Phoenix, Arizona.
- During the week, I worked and spent my nights and weekends exploring the city and natural areas.
- I loved the food, scenery, and architecture in and around Phoenix, and I can’t wait to go back.
According to the NOAA, this weather is typical for Phoenix in February. Phoenix warms up in March, reaching 80-degree averages by April. But from May to September, it gets too hot for me, with average high temperatures between 90 and 105 degrees. In October, it starts to cool down again.
Next time I visit Phoenix, I’ll be sure to avoid May through September, but the rest of the months have ideal weather for me.
Some of the tallest nearby mountains include Camelback Mountain, Piestwa Peak, Two Bit Peak, and Mummy Mountain, according to Summit Post.
Next time, I want to visit the Grand Canyon, Antelope Canyon, and Glen Canyon, too.
There are so many different kinds of plants that are native to Arizona compared to other US states because of the various climates and altitudes in the region, according to the Arizona Native Plant Society, which states that there are about 4,000 species of native plants in the state.
For that reason, I’m especially interested in visiting the Desert Botanical Gardens during my next trip.
The eclectic mix comes from Phoenix’s rich history of various influences, according to HistoricPhoenixDistricts.
I love photographing various architectural styles so walking around downtown Phoenix was really inspiring. Next time, I want to explore the architecture outside of the downtown area to see more Victorian and Pueblo Revival architecture in residential areas.
This made me want to return to the city to see new works of art as more projects are completed. This February, the Shining Light Foundation, a non-profit organization, is working on adding 28 new murals to the city centered around Black History Month, according to their website.
Another great spot, Snooze, is a breakfast eatery with locations all over the US, save for the northeast. I’ve been to other Snooze locations in Austin, Texas, and the Phoenix location was just as delicious.
I left Phoenix with so many more restaurants, cafes, and food trucks on my wish list, including The Taco Spot, Mango Rabbit, and Tempura Takeover because they look so delicious on my Instagram feed. I also want to try Bacanora, one of the best new restaurants in America, according to Esquire. They serve smoked Sonoran food, which I haven’t tried before.
I also left wishing I visited more of my favorite regional chains I can’t get back in New York, like Raising Canes, In-N-Out, and Bahama Bucks.
There’s something epic about watching the sunset over a mountain range, and in Arizona, the view felt especially inspiring with so many saturated colors.
Meteorologist Paul Iniguez of the National Weather Service of Phoenix says science backs this, according to AZ Central.
The dryness of the air is linked to the dramatic colors in Arizona sunsets because moisture in the atmosphere diffuses the light, Iniguez told AZ Central, adding that clouds as high as 20,000 to 30,000 feet are linked to the magical hues.
I watched the sunset nearly every day in Phoenix, and I’m sure I will next time, too.
