'Bridgerton' star Phoebe Dynevor says the first scene she shot was her steamy sex scene with costar Regé-Jean Page

LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX Daphne Bridgerton and Simon Basset on ‘Bridgerton.’

Phoebe Dynevor said the first “Bridgerton” scene she ever shot was a steamy sex scene.

It was the scene where Simon Basset (Regé-Jean Page) performed oral sex on her character, Daphne Bridgerton.

The actors worked on the scene, which appears in episode six, with intimacy coordinator Lizzy Talbot.

“It was so great because it felt safe and fun: You choreograph it like a stunt or a dance,” the actress told Grazia on Sunday.

Warning: This article contains major spoilers for season one of “Bridgerton.”

On episode six of “Bridgerton,” the Duke of Hastings (RegÃ©-Jean Page) and his bride Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) galavant around his country estate, Clyvedon, in a state of post-wedding, sex-crazed bliss.

In a montage set to Vitamin String Quartet’s cover of Taylor Swift‘s “Wildest Dreams,” the newlyweds get naked in the rain, roll around together in broad daylight, and spend their mornings tangled up in bed. Much to the amusement of the estate’s staff who at one point listened in, Simon even performs oral sex on Daphne in the library.

Dynevor revealed in a new interview that the oral sex scene was the first one she shot in the entire eight-episode series.

“My first-ever scene was in episode six where Simon is going down on Daphne,” she said during an interview with Grazia.

Netflix ‘Bridgerton’ is currently streaming on Netflix.

The actors worked with Lizzy Talbot, an intimacy coordinator, to choreograph the show’s sex scenes, and there were many of them.

“It was so great because it felt safe and fun: You choreograph it like a stunt or a dance,” Dynevor said.

Intimacy coordinators are relatively new on film and television sets after the position was popularised in the aftermath of the #MeToo movement, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Talbot described her job as “making sure that the actors are consenting to the actions that we’re portraying, and that we are making sure that they are comfortable, and that there is zero pressure from outside sources to show more than what they’re comfortable with.”

After being on set with an intimacy coordinator, Dynevor said she reflected on her past experiences filming sex scenes with disbelief.

“It’s crazy to me that that [position] hasn’t been there in the past. I’ve done sex scenes before that I can’t believe I did: It was only five or six years ago, but it would not be allowed now,” she said.

Day 1. These two started with one of our more, um, INTENSE scenes. Now on the eve of the #Bridgerton premiere, I couldn’t be prouder of this cast, this crew, THIS SHOW – and the MANY people who helped bring it to life. It’s here. It’s finally HERE. I hope you enjoy it. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/CP2vhSkswD — Chris Van Dusen (@chrisvandusen) December 24, 2020

After the series premiered on December 25, Chris Van Dusen, the show’s creator, shared a behind-the-scenes photo from the cast’s first day of shooting. Though he didn’t specify exactly which scene Page and Dynevor filmed first, he noted that it was an “intense” one.

Julie Anne Robinson, who directed episode six, told The Hollywood Reporter that the cast and crew shot the library scene at the Reform Club, a private gentlemen’s club in London.

“It was so much fun that that’s what we were shooting there,” she said. “It seemed like it was blowing up the conventions of that place, by the way, which was until very recently a male-only club.”

“Bridgerton” is airing on Netflix now.

