'Bridgerton' star Phoebe Dynevor says it was harder to film the solo sex scene than any of the partnered ones

Liam Daniel/Netflix Phoebe Dynevor as Daphne in Netflix’s ‘Bridgerton.’

Phoebe Dynevor said Daphne’s masturbation scene was the most difficult “Bridgerton” scene to film.

“That was the hardest scene to shoot,” the actress told Glamour on Tuesday.

She said that Lizzy Talbot, the intimacy coordinator, was “protecting” her during the scene.

Phoebe Dynevor revealed the most challenging scene to film for Netflix’s Regency drama “Bridgerton.” â€” and it wasn’t a partnered sex scene.

After Simon Basset (played by RegÃ©-Jean Page) instructs Dynevor’s Daphne Bridgerton to touch herself in episode three, viewers watch the sheltered debutante masturbate for the first time.

“That was the hardest scene to shoot,” the 25-year-old British actress told Glamour on Tuesday, adding, “That’s saying something, because there were a lot of difficult scenes to shoot.”

Netflix Phoebe Dynevor as Daphne Bridgerton on ‘Bridgerton.’

Season one of “Bridgerton,” which was watched by 82 million households worldwide in its first month of release, is filled with steamy sex scenes, primarily between Simon and Daphne.

While Dynevor admitted to feeling “vulnerable” while filming the scenes, she explained that they were all controlled.

“We did the intimate scenes like stunts â€” we blocked them out, so you have yoga balls in between you and all sorts of things that never make you feel exposed in any way. You always feel safe. I’d rehearse with RegÃ© so much that we both knew what we were doing. It felt very practical,” she explained.



Netflix Simon Basset and Daphne Bridgerton on ‘Bridgerton.’

Dynevor said that filming the masturbation scene without a partner was a “different thing.”

“The stage directions are very specific: You have to [perform having] an orgasm. It’s a difficult thing to rehearse, which means you don’t. You just do it,” she said.

Lizzy Talbot, the set’s intimacy coordinator, worked closely with Dynevor on the scene.

“If we didn’t have an intimacy coordinator, it would be our director, who was a male, coming up to me and telling me what to do. That would have been awkward,” the actress told Glamour.

If the episode three director, Tom Verica, wanted to make any changes, Dynevor said he had to request them through Talbot.

“I think it would have been a very difficult experience if Lizzy hadn’t been on set protecting me and looking after me,” the actress said. “No one wants to be told how to perform orgasm [on set] by a man.”

Netflix ‘Bridgerton’ is currently streaming on Netflix.

While Dynevor said she ultimately felt “safe” making the on-screen sex scenes, the actress avoided watching them in front of her family.

“I had to sit there and fast forward on high alert with the remote control,” she said during an interview on BBC radio’s “Steve Wright in the Afternoon” in January, continuing, “We managed it just about.”

This story has been updated to reflect changes made to Dynevor’s original interview with Glamour.

