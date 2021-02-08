Fans defended Phoebe Bridgers after some criticised her for smashing a guitar and screaming on 'Saturday Night Live'

Will Heath/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images Phoebe Bridgers (centre) performed ‘Kyoto’ and ‘I Know The End’ on ‘Saturday Night Live.’

Phoebe Bridgers smashed her guitar and screamed during a “SNL” performance, and people had thoughts.

A few social media users criticised the “Kyoto” singer for being “extra.”

But most defended Bridgers from critics and praised her intense rendition of “I Know The End.”

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

During a show-stopping performance on “Saturday Night Live,” Phoebe Bridgers screamed and destroyed an electric guitar â€” garnering praise from some people, but criticism from a few others.

Bridgers sang “Kyoto” (from her recent album “Punisher”) for the first musical interlude on the show’s February 6 episode, which was hosted by Dan Levy.

But for her second time on stage, the musician performed an intense rendition of “I Know The End,” smashing her guitar on an amp and shouting alongside her bandmates during the song’s final minutes.

Most of the reactions to Bridgers’ intense performance were positive, with some fans even comparing her and Levy’s episode of “SNL” to the Super Bowl, and others making memes.

me watching phoebe bridgers destroy her guitar #SNL pic.twitter.com/oPYUbqLJ1f — kathleen (@kathleen_hanley) February 7, 2021

Phoebe Bridgers trying to break her guitar on SNL pic.twitter.com/okFVQENgGH — DeadSittingPrettyDilf ???? (@deaddilf69) February 7, 2021

Where were you when Phoebe Bridgers smashed her electric guitar on SNL? — Spencer Dukoff (@SpencerDukoff) February 7, 2021

phoebe bridgers on snl is the super bowl for the gays — m ???? (@skellysuit) February 7, 2021

When Phoebe Bridgers said “AAAaaaaaaaaAAAAAAAaaAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAaaaaAaaaaaaaaAaaaaaaaaaaaHHHHHHHH!!!!!!” I felt that ???? — kaitlin (@anxiousjuice) February 5, 2021

Several fans shared their mums’ hilarious reactions to Bridgers’ intensity.

I couldn’t watch @phoebe_bridgers tonight on SNL but I’m glad my mom could. pic.twitter.com/365qzkMMBC — Drew Morrissey (@drewmorrissey) February 7, 2021

my mother upon listening to punisher pic.twitter.com/yqdgx6jA7u — lina (@mildwhore) February 7, 2021

me and my mom watching phoebe bridgers smash her guitar on #snl me vs. my mom pic.twitter.com/Hkv0qYWpwQ — valerie (@valfrenz) February 7, 2021

ladies and gentlemen, my mom moments after watching phoebe bridgers perform i know the end: pic.twitter.com/JQ0oMcJKop — Mia Andrea (@miagandrea) February 7, 2021

The reactions to Bridgers’ performance weren’t all positive, however. A few people took issue with the fact that Bridgers destroyed a guitar, calling it “extra” and saying the singer appeared to be “having a tantrum.”

Why did this woman, Phoebe Bridgers, destroy her guitar on SNL? I mean, I didn't care much for the song either, but that seemed extra. pic.twitter.com/ayXgFXtex4 — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) February 7, 2021

internet, why are you like this pic.twitter.com/9xFUkJPQH6 — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) February 7, 2021

No clue who this is. Googled her and have even less of a clue, but the way she’s destroying her guitar makes it look like she’s having a tantrum, and I’m quite frankly done with grown ass adults throwing public tantrums. — Nyu Clarkburn ????????‍♀️☕️ (@cclark115) February 7, 2021

But fans quickly came to Bridgers’ defence, with several people pointing out that smashing guitars onstage is hardly a new phenomenon in rock performances.

Shoutout to Phoebe Bridgers, the first person to ever smash a guitar https://t.co/5Dw5msgcqr — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) February 7, 2021

Even just on SNL, there are several of examples of guitar breaking. People should chill out. Arcade Fire, 2007 https://t.co/fpX4Un0PyN — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) February 7, 2021

That's an old Rock and Roll tradition started by the Who. — David Weissman (@davidmweissman) February 7, 2021

It really does come across as misogynistic when it’s basically just hating when a woman does something that tons of men have consistently done with cheers, not just even in the far past, but RECENTLY? — Kat andromeda (@KatAndromeda17) February 7, 2021

Folks complaining about Phoebe Bridgers: pic.twitter.com/NuFlV0TG5A — David Cho (@dc224) February 7, 2021

“fuck why did phoebe bridgers have to smash that guitar? i could have forced a woman to listen to me play wonderwall on it” — Dana Donnelly (@danadonly) February 7, 2021

But for the most part, people had nothing but praise for Bridgers on social media.

i wish all phoebe bridgers a very sing i know the end on SNL — em ☾ (@ivycomplex) February 6, 2021

Bridgers released her first album, “Stranger in the Alps,” in 2017. In 2020, she broke into the mainstream after her sophomore album “Punisher” garnered critical acclaim and several Grammy nominations.

Bridgers has also recorded with Conor Oberst of Bright Eyes (as part of the group Better Oblivion Community Centre), and with fellow singer-songwriters Julien Baker and Lucy Dacus for boygenius’ debut album.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.