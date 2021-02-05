Phoebe Bridgers says Marilyn Manson mentioned having a 'rape room' when she visited his house as a teenager

Phoebe Bridgers spoke about her experience with Marilyn Manson in a series of tweets Thursday.

She said she visited his house with friends as a teenager because she was a “big” fan of Manson.

Bridgers said Manson referred to a room in his house as the “r*pe room.”

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Musician Phoebe Bridgers, 26, voiced her support on Thursday for the women coming forward with allegations of abuse against singer Marilyn Manson, 52.

After Evan Rachel Wood and several other women accused Manson (real name Brian Warner) of abuse, the “Kyoto” singer shared her own experience in a series of tweets.

“I went to Marilyn Manson’s house when I was a teenager with some friends. I was a big fan. He referred to a room in his house as the ‘r*pe room’, I thought it was just his horrible frat boy sense of humor,” Bridgers wrote.

She added, “I stopped being a fan. I stand with everyone who came forward.”

TW: I went to Marilyn Manson’s house when I was a teenager with some friends. I was a big fan. He referred to a room in his house as the “r*pe room”, I thought it was just his horrible frat boy sense of humor. I stopped being a fan. I stand with everyone who came forward. — traitor joe (@phoebe_bridgers) February 4, 2021

Bridgers’ statement comes days after Wood, who was in a relationship with Manson from 2007 to 2010, accused the singer of “grooming” and “horrifically” abusing her on Monday in an Instagram statement.

In a follow-up tweet, Bridgers accused Manson’s recording label, management company, and former band members of being aware of the musician’s behavior.

“The label knew, management knew, the band knew. Distancing themselves now, pretending to be shocked and horrified is f—ing pathetic,” she wrote.

The label knew, management knew, the band knew. Distancing themselves now, pretending to be shocked and horrified is fucking pathetic. — traitor joe (@phoebe_bridgers) February 4, 2021

In the days following Wood’s accusations, Manson was dropped by his record label, Loma Vista Recordings, and scrubbed from upcoming projects like Starz’s “American Gods” and AMC’s “Creepshow,” according to Deadline.

The outlet also reported that Creative Artists Agency dropped him as a client.

And, on Wednesday, Wes Borland, a Limp Bizkit guitarist that was in Manson’s band from 2008 to 2009, said the women’s allegations about the singer are “true” while speaking on the Twitch channel Space Zebra Live, according to Metal Hammer.

“Every single thing that people have said about him is f—ing true. So relax about the allegations towards the women. Like when people say these women are coming after him right nowâ€¦ f— off, they are speaking the truth,” Borland said.

He also said he was there when Manson “was with Evan Rachel Wood. I was at his house. It’s not f—ing cool, and that’s all I’m gonna say about it.”

embed type instagram oEmbedUrl https://api.instagram.com/oembed/?url=http://instagr.am/p/CKw8L0ylpRA&hidecaption=1 html

Trent Reznor of Nine Inch Nails, who used to be Manson’s friend and collaborator, also addressed the allegations on Wednesday after a passage from Manson’s 1998 autobiography “The Long Hard Road Out of Hell” resurfaced.

In the book, Manson tells the story of him and Reznor sexually assaulting a woman in the ’90s, according to Pitchfork.

In a statement provided to Pitchfork, Reznor said the following: “I have been vocal over the years about my dislike of Manson as a person and cut ties with him nearly 25 years ago. As I said at the time, the passage from Manson’s memoir is a complete fabrication. I was infuriated and offended back when it came out and remain so today.”

Representatives for Manson, Borland, Reznor, Loma Vista Recordings and CAA did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

On Monday, Manson denied the allegations on social media.

“Obviously, my life and my art have long been magnets for controversy, but these recent claims about me are horrible distortions of reality,” he wrote.

Manson went on, “My intimate relationships have always been entirely consensual with like-minded partners. Regardless of how â€” and why â€” others are now choosing to misrepresent the past, that is the truth.”

Manson’s former partners have also weighed in on the allegations.

Rose McGowan, an actress and activist that was previously engaged to Manson before they split in 2001, said she’s “proud” of the women speaking up.

“I stand with Evan Rachel Wood and other brave women who have come forward. It takes years to recover from abuse and I send them strength on their journey to recovery. Let the truth be revealed. Let the healing begin,” she tweeted.

Dita Von Teese, a dancer that was married to Manson from 2005 to 2007, said the “details made public do not match my personal experience during our 7 years together as a couple” in an Instagram statement.

She added that “abuse of any kind has no place in any relationship” and urged the women that “have incurred abuse to take steps to heal.”