Phoebe Bridgers is being sued for $3.8 million by a music producer alleging defamation

Phoebe Bridgers. Kevin Mazur / Contributor / Getty Images

Music producer Chris Nelson says Bridgers wrongly accused him of abuse, theft, and grooming.

Last year on Instagram, Bridgers said she witnessed abuse committed by Chris Nelson.

Phoebe Bridgers has been named in a $US3.8 ($AU5) million defamation lawsuit by music producer Chris Nelson who is accusing the singer of wrongly accusing him of abuse, theft, and grooming.

A copy of the lawsuit – which was seen by People magazine – states that last year in an Instagram post Bridgers said she had “witnessed and can personally verify much of the abuse (grooming, stealing, violence) perpetuated by Chris Nelson.”

In the suit, Nelson – who owns Sound Space recording studios in Los Angeles – says that he and his then-girlfriend Emily Bannon “began having consensual sexual encounters” with Bridgers in 2018. Nelson says he broke up with Bannon in late 2019 but Bridgers and Bannon continued their relationship and developed a “vendetta” against him.

Phoebe Bridger’s performing. Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images

The complaint continues to state, according to People, that in the Instagram post, Bridgers directed her followers to Bannon’s Instagram account where she made several allegations against Nelson, including “racially motivated hate crimes” such as beating “a young Latinx man to death.”

Nelson was also accused of fraud and hacking an email hacking.

Nelson’s lawsuit claims that Bridgers and Bannon spread the allegations “maliciously and intentionally” to damage his reputation. In December 2020, the producer filed a lawsuit against Bannon in Los Angeles accusing her of defamation as well as assault and battery.

Insider has reached out to representatives for Bridgers for comment.

Bridgers has been vocal in support of victims of abuse in the past. Earlier this year, she tweeted her own experiences with Marilyn Manson after “Westworld” actor Evan Rachel Wood and several other women accused Manson of abuse.

“I went to Marilyn Manson’s house when I was a teenager with some friends. I was a big fan. He referred to a room in his house as the ‘r*pe room’, I thought it was just his horrible frat boy sense of humor,” Bridgers wrote.

She added: “I stopped being a fan. I stand with everyone who came forward.”

In a follow-up tweet, Bridgers accused Manson’s recording label, management company, and former band members of being aware of the musician’s behavior.

“The label knew, management knew, the band knew. Distancing themselves now, pretending to be shocked and horrified is f—ing pathetic,” she wrote.