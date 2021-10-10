Phoebe Bridgers tweeted ‘lol f— ACL’ after the music festival reportedly cut off her sound

Phoebe Bridgers performing at the second weekend of the Austin City Limits Music Festival. Erika Goldring/WireImage/Getty Images

On Saturday, Phoebe Bridgers performed at the Austin City Limits Music Festival.

During her final song, “I Know The End,” the sound was cut off, according to Twitter users.

Bridgers took to Twitter after her set, posting “lol fuck ACL.”

On Saturday, Phoebe Bridgers planned to end her hourlong set at Austin City Limits Music Festival with her song, “I Know The End.” But before she could let out the iconic, intense scream that finishes the song, her sound was cut off, festival-goers wrote Twitter.

Less than 20 minutes after the set ended abruptly, the “Kyoto” singer tweeted, “lol fuck ACL.”

“For people confused she went over set time and they cut the audio so she couldn’t play ‘I Know The End,'” Twitter user @pianoballads explained.

Another Twitter user who goes by @fearlesslyandy shared a clip of Bridger’s final song.

-anroo || Red TV out 11/12 (@fearlesslyandy) October 10, 2021

In the minute-long video, viewers listen as Bridgers builds up to the ending. About 15 seconds in, the audio cuts off and the crowd starts booing.

Bridgers and her band continue playing without sound as the crowd cheered for the artist.

This was Bridgers’ second performance at ACL. On the first weekend of the Austin, Texas, musical festival, she finished “I Know The End.”

Earlier this year, Bridgers made headlines for performing the same song and smashing her guitar on “Saturday Night Live.”

Representatives for ACL and Phoebe Bridgers did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment or confirm that her sound was cut off.