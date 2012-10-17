These Are The Most Outrageous Phobias You've Never Heard Of

Photo: Nightmares Fear Factory

We’ve all heard of arachnophobia, claustrophobia and other well-known phobias, but there are hundreds fear of somethings out there that you probably haven’t heard of.Fear not (get it), we’re hear to bring you the wildest, whackiest, and most interesting phobias around.



According to the National Institute of Health, the medical definition of a phobia is a “a strong, irrational fear of something that poses little or no actual danger.”

A list curated over the last couple decades by Fredd Culbertson, a man with an interest in the origins of words, shows more than 530 phobias. Culbertson claims no medical experience and writes etymology is merely a hobby of his.

Although the majority of them could be dubbed as unusual phobias, we’ve pulled out this small sampling — one from each alphabetical category — of ones we thought you may never have heard of before. According to Culbertson, there is a referenced fear of:

Air swallowing- Aerophobia

Bullets- Ballistophobia

Chins- Geniophobia

Dining or dinner conversations- Deipnophobia

Englishness- Anglophobia

Freedom- Eleutherophobia

Good news, hearing good news- Euphobia

Handwriting- Graphophobia

Insects that eat wood- Isopterophobia

Joint immobility- Ankylophobia

Knees- Genuphobia

Left-handed; objects at the left side of the body- Sinistrophobia

Mother-in-law- Pentheraphobia

Number 8- Octophobia

Otters- Lutraphobia

Phobias- Phobophobia

Rain- Ombrophobia

Sun or sunlight- Heliophobia

Trees- Dendrophobia

Ugliness- Cacophobia

Vegetables- Lachanophobia

Words, long- Hippopotomonstrosesquipedaliophobia

X-rays or radiation- Radiophobia.

Yellow colour- Xanthophobia.

Zemmiphobia- Fear of the great mole rat.

Culbertson has a had to specially explain hippopotomonstrosesquippedaliophobia — fear of long words — on his website. Culbertson writes he’s received some questions regarding this one, but states that it can be found in The Word Lover’s Dictionary by Josefa Heifetz and it is also in a medical paper.

He explains that the ironically long word, given its phobia, sees its origins in the Greek word for horse – hippo. He writes that hippos, like a hippopotamus, are generally large. Monstro comes from the world monstrous also meaning big. He continues analysing the word writing “sesquipedalian means given to using long words…comes from Latin meaning measuring a foot and a half.”

The letter without a formal phobia that Culbertson has verified in medical writings and reference books is Q. He does not claim this list to be inclusive of all phobias and it doesn’t include ones that aren’t necessarily verified with a formal name. Some phobias received popularised names that aren’t really technical terms. The Cooking Channel recently featured strange food phobias (via Gawker), like mayophobia (fear of mayonnaise), which is one of these popularised phobias.

The NIH states that people with a serious phobia should avoid the trigger so as not to experience panic and other symptoms. It does state that treatment, which can include medicine and/or therapy “helps most people with phobias.”

Check out Culbertson’s list for more phobias here.

If you know of any other strange phobias, feel free to share in the comments section.

