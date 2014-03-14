Plane Aborts Takeoff In Philly After Landing Gear Failure

A U.S. Airways jet at Philadelphia International Airport had to abort its takeoff around 6:30 p.m. Thursday after its front landing gear failed, ABC News is reporting.

The aircraft was an Airbus A320, U.S. Air Flight 1702, which was headed to Fort Lauderdale, Fla with 149 passengers and five crew members, Boston Herald reports.

An airport spokesperson told CBS that emergency crews were responding to the scene, and all passengers were evacuated from the plane without any serious injuries reported.

The airport issued a ground stop for all air traffic until the plane could be removed from the runway, Philly.com reports. After a few hours, three of the airport’s four runways were reopened, while the runway where the incident occurred remained closed.

This story will be updated as we obtain more information.

Here’s some photos and video from the scene:





so my plane just crashed… pic.twitter.com/X51BLwa5PS

— skip (@han_horan) March 13, 2014

I can’t with any more planes! RT @jonathanwald: US Airways jet, apparently front landing gear issue at PHL. pic.twitter.com/o7iIXeF9qr

— Jamie Stelter (@JamieStelter) March 13, 2014

Post by Roberto Shigueo Suzuki.

