New York School District Bends To Hippies, Cancels Classes In Preparation For Phish Invasion

The Monticello school district in New York decided to shut down classes today and tomorrow, fearing the effects of heavy traffic headed to a three-day Phish festival.



We didn’t really know these things were still such juggernauts, but OK.

Apparently, the town of Bethel is expecting 17,000 people to stream in starting tomorrow morning.

Many of them will be camping — and no doubt taking advantage of the “designated smoking areas” outlined on the venue’s website.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.