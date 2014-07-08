US

5 Timeless Philosophy Tips For A Happy And Successful Life

Ryan Larkin

The ancient Stoic philosophers are often dismissed as joyless and boring intellectuals. However, the Stoics were actually very interested in the pursuit of things like happiness and success; they merely pursued them in different ways than most. With just a few simple changes in perspective and behaviour, the Stoics knew that it was possible to achieve a lasting form of personal happiness. Fortunately for us, their techniques remain highly relevant today. Produced by Ryan Larkin

