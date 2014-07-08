5 Timeless Philosophy Tips For A Happy And Successful Life

<div>Please enable Javascript to watch this video</div> The ancient Stoic philosophers are often dismissed as joyless and boring intellectuals. However, the Stoics were actually very interested in the pursuit of things like happiness and success; they merely pursued them in different ways than most. With just a few simple changes in perspective and behaviour, the Stoics knew that it was possible to achieve a lasting form of personal happiness. Fortunately for us, their techniques remain highly relevant today. Produced by Ryan Larkin

