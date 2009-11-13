Philly Strike Ends After Workers Awarded One Viagra Per Day

Apparently, 10 pills per month wasn’t enough for a group of striking Philly transit workers.



They even threatened to walk out during the World Series in order to have their way, which included a once-a-day supply of viagra. Funded by the taxpayer of course.

BNET Pharma: The bosses caved, per The Daily Finance blog:

“The Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority has agreed to cover almost all of its rising health-care costs, and to increase coverage for Pfizer’s (PFE) Viagra and other erectile dysfunction treatments, the Philadelphia Daily News reports. Workers are unhappy that their health insurance plan only covers about 10 pills a month.”

The strike is now over. You can’t make this up. As Inquirer columnist Karen Heller put it:

“[It] makes you worry that every bus, trolley, and subway route has the potential to turn into an express, particularly during those problematic four-hour peaks in service.”

