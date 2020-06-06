Philadelphia prosecutor files assault charge against cop caught on video appearing to hit a protesting student in the head with a baton

AP Photo/Matt Rourke Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner said he was pursuing charges against Inspector Joseph Bologna, who was seen striking a protester in the head with a metal baton.

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner announced Friday that he will be prosecuting a local cop for assault after a video appeared to show him striking a protester in the back of the head with a metal baton.

Philadelphia Police Staff Inspector Joseph Bologna faces two counts of aggravated assault, among other charges.

“Americans are taking to the streets to demand a remaking of political, economic, and legal systems that serve the powerful at the expense of citizens’ health, welfare, and lives,” Krasner said. “There can be no safety or peace without justice.”

A Philadelphia police officer who was caught on video appearing to strike a protester’s skull with a metal baton is being charged with aggravated assault and other charges, it was announced Friday night.

In a video that spurred outrage this week, Philadelphia Police Staff Inspector Joseph Bologna appears to be pushing and grabbing anti-police brutality protesters before using his metal baton to strike a 21-year-old Temple University student, who was arrested and spent 24 hours behind bars. Charges against the student, who suffered a serious head wound, have been dropped.

The video contained “disturbing images,” Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw told reporters on Friday, saying the June 1 incident was now the subject of an internal investigation, CBS Philadelphia reported.

Inspector Bologna now faces an external review.

“Accountability has to be equal,” Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner said Friday evening. “This moment demands a swift and evenhanded response to violent and criminal acts based on the facts and evidence.”

In a press release, Krasner’s office said that Bologna “will face prosecution for his role in the incident.” He has been charged with two accounts of aggravated assault, possession of an instrument of crime, and reckless endangerment, among other alleged crimes.

