Philly Police Will Go Undercover As Saints Fans To Control Unruly Behaviour During Eagles Wildcard Game

Philadelphia police will go undercover as Saints fans to control the crowd at the Eagles’ stadium, according to ABC news.

Chief Inspector Joe Sullivan told ABC:

“Unruly, rude, threatening behaviour, it’s simply not going to be tolerated and you’re going to be ejected from the stadium or arrested…There were many Eagles attendees that left early during the Chicago game for that very same reason”

The Philly police had a busy night during the Eagles last home game against the Chicago Bears. They arrested 15 fans and ejected another 68.

The stadium will also increase the amount of security guards and officers at the game to control potential snowball fights according to ESPN’s Sal Paolantonio.

The Eagles are hosting their first playoff game since 2010 after winning the NFC East last week against the Dallas Cowboys.

