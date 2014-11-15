Meet The Philly Fed's 1926 Intramural Basketball Team

On November 16, 1914, the Philadelphia Fed opened for business.

As part of its 100th anniversary celebration, the Philly Fed just tweeted a picture of its 1926 basketball team, the Federals.

You can read more about how the Philly Fed is commemorating its centennial here.

It isn’t clear if the Federals were any good.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.