The Market Is Sliding, And The Philly Fed Just Revised Down Its Strong December Number

Today feels like one of those days where the bears may want to stay on their toes a little bit.



A lot is happening, starting with that thud of an initial claims report, and the surge in the euro (dollar’s getting smoked).

And the Philly Fed, whose November and December reports were ridiculously strong just came out and revised down its December number from 24.3 to 20.8.

Anyway, the move still isn’t huge, but just stay careful.

Of course, the market will probably ignore all of it.

