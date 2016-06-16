Here comes Philly Fed...

‘Rocky’/United Artists Rocky training in Philadelphia, from the movie ‘Rocky.’

Philly manufacturing is trying for a comeback at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Economists forecast that the Philadelphia Fed manufacturing index will rise to 1 after sliding into negative territory at -1.8 last month, according to Bloomberg.

The drop in May was unexpected, sliding back into negative territory after spending the previous two months in positive territory.

Hope for a bounce back comes after the Empire State Manufacturing Index showed an unexpected spike for manufacturing activity in New York state Monday.

The release will cross at the bottom of the hour, so refresh the page to stay up to date.

