Philly Fed crushes expectations

The Philadelphia Federal Reserve’s latest manufacturing report came in at 15.2, crushing expectations for a reading of 8.0.

This is the highest reading for the measure since December.

The report showed that demand for manufactured goods increased while employment also expanded and the number of firms increasing employment exceeded the number of firms trimming workers.

More to come …

