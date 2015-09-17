Here comes the Philly Fed ...

The latest reading on regional manufacturing from the Philadelphia Fed is due at 10:00 a.m. ET.
Economists estimate that the index fell to 5.9 in September from 8.3 in the prior month.
On Tuesday, the Empire State manufacturing index from the New York fed was a huge miss for a second straight month, at -14.7.
Barclays economists reckon that the Philly Fed’s index provides a better reading of national trends.
Overall, this index would give us a more complete picture of manufacturing in the Northeast region.
We’ll be back with the latest details once they cross.
