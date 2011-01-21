Philly Fed Index Comes In Below Expectations At 19.3

AP



Headline: 19.3Expectations: 20.0

Analysis: Disappointing fall from that uber-high 24.3 in December (that was eventually revised down).

Below expectations, but not by much.

Last Month: The Philly Fed index surged in December to a 24.3, crushing expectations. That number was eventually revised down to a 20.8. There was significant concern over the rise in prices paid, over the more limited rise in prices received.

