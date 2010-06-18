Stocks Sliding On Weak Manufacturing Results From The Philly Fed Index

Philly Fed Index manufacturing data is in and it shows no growth in June employment or work hours.



While manufacturing continued to expand in June, the results were not what was hoped for and showed a slow from the growth seen in May.

The most worrying number is diffusion index, which pointed to significantly lower growth in May than in April, with a fall from 21.4 in May to 8.0 in June.

From the Philadelphia Fed:

