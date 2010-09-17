Here Are The Nightmare Details Behind The Ugly Philly Fed Miss

Photo:

Philly Fed data came in this morning lower than expected, with a disappointing -0.7.The number is the second negative in a row for the Philly Fed Index, indicating a legitimate slowdown.



We have the details that indicate a prolonged slowdown right here, including hiring plans, capital expenditures, and new orders.

(*Note: Each chart shows a “diffusion index” meaning it shows the difference between positive respondents, and negative ones.)



