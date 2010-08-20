Check Out The Gritty Details Behind The Ugly Philly Fed Number

Joe Weisenthal
Ghost

The Philadelphia Fed’s latest look at the pulse of the economy was pretty disappointing, as the headline number went to -7.7, compared to 5 last month, and expectations of +7.0.

So what made the number so bad?

Everything from the order outlook, to hiring plans, and, and pricing power.

We’ve collected the key points.

(*Note: Each chart shows a “diffusion index” meaning it shows the difference between positive respondents, and negative ones)

So that's how the Philadelphia-area region is doing...

