The Weakest Area Of The Economy Just Delivered Three Big Positive Surprises In A Row

The weakest part of the economy is manufacturing.That makes sense is global growth is weak, and manufacturers depend on exports.



BUT!

We just got three straight “beats” in a row.

The Dallas Fed report last week was far better than expectations.

The Philly Fed report came in at its best level in 5 months.

And today’s Richmond Fed Index surged to 4 from -9, well ahead of expectations of -5.

Just saying.

