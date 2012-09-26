The Weakest Area Of The Economy Just Delivered Three Big Positive Surprises In A Row

Photo: J.D. Pooley/Getty Images
The weakest part of the economy is manufacturing.That makes sense is global growth is weak, and manufacturers depend on exports.
BUT!
We just got three straight “beats” in a row.
The Dallas Fed report last week was far better than expectations.
The Philly Fed report came in at its best level in 5 months.
And today’s Richmond Fed Index surged to 4 from -9, well ahead of expectations of -5.
Just saying.
