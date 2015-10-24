Phillips 66 chooses a new CFO as Greg Maxwell plans his exit

Phillips 66 CFO Greg Maxwell will retire at the end of the year.

The diversified energy manufacturing and logistics company announced in a US Securities and Exchange Commission filing on Friday that Maxwell will be replaced by Vice President of Investor Relations Kevin Mitchell.

Mitchell will take over the role of vice president and finance chief on January 1, 2015. He has worked with the company since joining Conoco in 1991.

Mitchell has a long history with the organisation, previously serving as the general auditor of ConocoPhillips. He also served as a vice president of exploration and production.

Maxwell has served as CFO since Phillips 66 broke off from ConocpPhillips in 2012. He joined Phillips Petroleum Company in 1978 as a staff accountant in the comptrollers group. In 1989, he moved to corporate planning and development as a senior planning specialist.

In 1991, Maxwell became a senior financial analyst in the corporate treasury department. He held various other positions until 1998 when he was appointed general auditor for Phillips Petroleum Company until joining Chevron Phillips Chemical in 2000.

