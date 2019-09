It sounds like the next Greek PM is Phillippos Petsalnikos.



The only thing you need to know about him is that he’s considered to be a Papandreou clone… his “alter ego” we hear.

Even his Wikipedia page is just two lines.

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

