Philip Seymour Hoffman's Cause Of Death Ruled As 'Toxic Mix' Of These Drugs

BREAKING: NYC coroner: Phillip Seymour Hoffman died from toxic mix of drugs, including heroin, cocaine.

CORRECTION: NYC coroner: Philip Seymour Hoffman died from toxic mix of drugs, including heroin, cocaine. (corrects spelling of name)

The medical examiner just released Hoffman’s official cause of death, listing “acute mixed drug intoxication” as the reason the 46-year-old actor died suddenly on February 2nd.

According to the medical examiner, the drugs in the actor’s system at the time of his death were heroin, cocaine, benzodiazepines (anti-anxiety) and amphetamines (uppers like Adderall).

Mixing heroin and cocaine is often termed “speedballing,” reports TMZ, noting that “It’s the same mixture that killed Chris Farley, River Phoenix, and John Belushi.”

The death was ruled an accident.

