BRITISH DEFENCE CHIEF: Businessmen Should Pack Their Suitcases And Fly Over To Libya Today

British defence Secretary Phillip Hammond has said that because of the UK’s role in removing Muammar Qaddafi from Libya, they should play a central role in renewed business in the region.



“Now that campaign is over, of course I would expect British companies to be, even today, British sales directors, practically packing their suitcases and looking to get out to Libya and take part in the reconstruction of that company as soon as they can,” Hammond told the BBC’s Radio 4 (via The Telegraph).

Yes, nothing says “time to do business” like the bloodied body of a dictator.

