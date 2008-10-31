Phillies Won, Which Means The Economy Is Fracked

Caroline Waxler

Enjoy the parade tomorrow! But, seriously, as Philadelphia sports fans we’ll still be happy, even if we’re standing in the soup line.

WSJ:  Philadelphia Inquirer’s Philly Deals blog argues that a Phillies victory is a harbinger of economic doom. “We should have seen calamity coming once the Phils won the National League East this season.” [Philly Deals]
Related: Philadelphia Inquirer sports writer Frank Fitzpatrick wrote three weeks ago that the Phillies would win if the economy tanks. [Philadelphia Inquirer]
Related: Backup data from Dismal Scientist shows that Philly victories correspond with terrible economic cycles. [Economy.com]
Related: Mitch Williams, long blamed for the Phillies defeat in 1993, has been forgiven. [WSJ]

See Also: How Bad Is It Out There? AC/DC Have A Number One Album
Is Paris Hilton Responsible For Wall Street’s Woes?

