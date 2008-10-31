Phillies Won, Which Means The Economy Is Fracked

Enjoy the parade tomorrow! But, seriously, as Philadelphia sports fans we’ll still be happy, even if we’re standing in the soup line.



WSJ: Philadelphia Inquirer’s Philly Deals blog argues that a Phillies victory is a harbinger of economic doom. “We should have seen calamity coming once the Phils won the National League East this season.” [Philly Deals]

