Phillies Win In The 10th, Sweep Doubleheader

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Carlos Ruiz’s RBI single to centre with two outs in the 10th inning gave the Philadelphia Phillies a 5-4 comeback victory over the Florida Marlins on Wednesday night and a sweep of their doubleheader.Ryan Howard was hit by reliever Mike Dunn’s first pitch of the 10th. Two outs later, Domonic Brown walked and Ruiz laced an 0-1 pitch from Dunn (4-5) past diving shortstop Hanley Ramirez to score Howard and extend the Phillies’ winning streak to six games.



The Phillies scored two runs in the bottom of the ninth to tie it.

In the opener, Jimmy Rollins hit a three-run homer and Wilson Valdez had a three-RBI triple for Philadelphia in an 8-1 win.

Kyle Kendrick (4-4) allowed one run and five hits over seven innings in the first game.

The Phillies trailed 4-2 entering the ninth inning of the second game but scored two runs off closer Leo Nunez, who blew his third save in 22 chances.

Ruiz singled to right with one out. Pinch-hitter Ross Gload moved Ruiz to second with a single to centre, and Gload was replaced by pinch-runner Michael Martinez. Both runners advanced on Rollins’ hard groundout that ricocheted off Nunez’s leg.

Shane Victorino then lined a 2-1 pitch to centre to tie the game at 4. Victorino stole second and went to third on catcher John Buck’s throwing error, but Chase Utley flied out to left to send the game into extra innings.

Ryan Madson (3-1) pitched a scoreless 10th for the Phillies, who have won nine of 11. The Marlins had two on with two outs in the 10th, but Madson struck out Mike Stanton.

Florida has lost six straight and 16 of 18.

It looked as if the Marlins were going to snap the skid, as Anibal Sanchez outpitched Roy Halladay and Gaby Sanchez homered to stake Florida to the two-run lead entering the ninth.

The Marlins finished with six hits but didn’t have any over the last six innings.

Sanchez threw seven innings, allowing two runs and four hits while striking out six and walking three.

Sanchez, who has the Marlins’ only two wins in the last 18 games, requested to pitch against Halladay and retired his final eight batters and threw a season-high 125 pitches.

Halladay had won four straight decisions and was looking to become the first pitcher in the majors with 10 wins, but he gave up four runs and six hits in seven innings. It was just the third time in 15 starts he has allowed four or more earned runs.

The right-hander had eight strikeouts, upping his league-leading total to 114, and has gone at least seven innings in 13 of 15 starts.

Kendrick has mostly been used as a starter since his rookie year in 2007. He spent most of 2009 in the minors, bounced back to win 11 games in 31 starts a year ago, then was bumped to long relief at the start of this season.

Filling in for injured right-hander Joe Blanton, Kendrick had his sharpest outing of the season.

“He draws a lot of criticism at times, but he’s been a winner,” Phillies manager Charlie Manuel said.

Rollins and Valdez had their big hits in a six-run third inning against Marlins starter Elih Villanueva (0-1). Villanueva threw 92 pitches and lasted three innings in his major league debut for the Marlins. After the game, the Marlins optioned Villanueva to Triple-A New Orleans.

Rollins went deep for the second straight game and had four RBIs.

The Phillies wasted little time rocking a jittery Villanueva. They led 2-1 in the third when the righty unravelled. He hit Utley and walked two batters, loading the bases for Valdez.

Valdez is known more for being the winning pitcher in a 19-inning game than anything he’s done at the plate this season.

He had only nine RBIs in 147 at-bats when he hit the ball deep to left-centre. Florida left fielder Logan Morrison missed his stab at it and went tumbling, almost colliding with Chris Coghlan. Coghlan landed face-first on the warning track dirt, allowing Valdez to scoot to third for the triple.

“I was running hard whether they were going to catch it or not,” Valdez said.

Rollins hit his sixth homer three batters later to make it 8-1.

Kendrick, who was bounced to the pen earlier this year, pitched more than five innings for the first time this season. He allowed Morrison’s two-out solo homer in the first, then retired 14 of 15 in one stretch. He allowed four singles and walked none after the homer.

Notes: The Marlins called up INF Jose Lopez from New Orleans after the game. Lopez started at second base in the nightcap. … Phillies LHP Cole Hamels brushed off reporters a day after he left his start with tightness in the middle of his back. “I’m not injured. I’ll talk to you guys in five days,” he said. … The Marlins optioned INF Ozzie Martinez to New Orleans and purchased Villanueva’s contract. To make room for Villanueva, the Marlins transferred RHP John Johnson to the 60-day DL. … Marlins RHP Edward Mujica left in the seventh with a sprained right wrist and is day to day.

