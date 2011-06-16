Phillies Win Game One Of Today's Double Header

Photo: AP

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jimmy Rollins hit a three-run homer, Wilson Valdez had a three-RBI triple and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Florida Marlins 8-1 Wednesday in the first game of a doubleheader.The Phillies send Roy Halladay to the mound against Anibal Sanchez in the second game.



Rollins and Valdez had their big hits in a six-run third inning against Marlins starter Elih Villanueva (0-1). Villanueva threw 92 pitches and lasted three innings in his major league debut for the Marlins, who lost their fifth straight.

Kyle Kendrick (4-4) allowed one run and five hits in seven strong innings. The NL East-leading Phillies won their fifth straight game.

Rollins went deep for the second straight game and had four RBIs.

The Phillies are a season-high 16 games over .500 at 42-26 — the best record in baseball.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.