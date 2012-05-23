The Philadelphia Phillies Beefed Up Security So Fans Wouldn't Throw Batteries At Washington Nationals Phenom Bryce Harper

Photo: YouTube

The Philadelphia Phillies put extra security in the stands on Monday night in response to Bryce Harper saying he thought fans might throw batteries at him, according to the Washington Post.The Post was contacted by a fan who noted extra security guards in the right field seats. The Phillies officials have since confirmed the fan’s conclusion.



It wouldn’t have been the first time an outfielder was in the line of fire in Philly.

Harper was referring to two separate incidents where Philly fans have thrown batteries at players.

The first came in the 1960s, when fans struck out at Phillie Dick Allen — then the only black player on the team — for infighting with teammates. Allen was verbally abused routinely, and began to wear a batting helmet on the field — while the opposing team was batting — to shield himself from showers of batteries.

Phils fans were at it again in 1999, when the St. Louis Cardinals and J.D. Drew — who was drafted by the Phillies in 1997 but refused to sign a pro contract — came to town. Fans, riled that Drew turned down the chance to be a Phillie, threw D-cell batteries at him in centre field. The game had to be stopped 10 minutes to clear all the debris.

Fans might get another chance to pelt Harper tonight when the Nationals play the Phillies at 7:05 p.m.

