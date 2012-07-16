Phillies Prospect Robs A Home Run With An Incredibly Lucky Catch

Video of Reading Phillies outfielder Jiwan James robbing a home from from the Bowie Baysox has been circulating around the internet this weekend, and most seem to think James pulls off an incredible catch.



A closer look shows that James simply misses the ball with his glove, and is somehow able to pin the ball between his body and the wall as he falls to the ground.

It’s impossible to tell if James actually caught it or if the ball hit the ground, but the umpire ruled it an out. Watch for yourself:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

