Phillies Pitcher Jonathan Papelbon Sold His Penthouse In Boston For $2.8 Million

Photo: Realtor.com and Getty Images

After six years pitching for the Red Sox, Jonathan Papelbon left for the Philadelphia Phillies.Papelbon put his beautiful penthouse in Boston on the market for $3.1 million, and now he’s finally sold it for $2.825 million, according to Curbed.



Papelbon and his wife bought the penthouse back in 2009 for $2.67 million.

The penthouse is less than two miles from Fenway, is 2,500 square feet, has a gourmet kitchen, and roof access with gorgeous views of the Charles.

