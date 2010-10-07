Phillies' Halladay Tosses No-Hitter In His Playoff Debut

Photo: Getty Images

The last time a pitcher recorded a no-hitter in the postseason was way back in 1956 when Yankees’ starter Don Larsen threw a perfect game in the World Series.Halladay nearly matched Larsen’s historic outing in the first game of the NLDS Wednesday night, as a fifth inning walk was the only blemish on his record.



Halladay came to the Phillies this offseason from the Toronto Blue Jays where he spent his entire career in relative obscurity. This year was his first shot with a true contender, and he came through big time. Halladay threw the 20th perfect game in modern baseball history back in May, and now he’s favoured to win the Cy Young Award as the league’s best pitcher.

Tonight he threw a no-hitter in his playoff debut against the Cincinatti Reds.

Boasting a resume like that, a squeaky-clean image, and “ace” status on one of the sport’s most popular teams, it’s amazing the guy has no notable endorsement deals to date. Perhaps this will force some marketing folks to take notice.

