No, Philips Isn't Launching A New TV With Built-In Apple Features

On Thursday morning, a report from The Hindu Business Line caused a bit of confusion among Apple bloggers.

The news outlet ran a report discussing a partnership with Apple and Philips, wording it in a way that made it sound like Philips was creating a new line of TVs with Apple TV features built-in. That’s not the case.

Philips Electronics’ India division told Business Insider that there was some misinterpretation regarding the company’s announcement. The company is offering a bundle deal that includes an Apple TV on select Philips TV models and a three-year warranty.

Here’s the ad Philips sent us detailing the promotion:

The idea of Philips launching a TV with Apple features certainly would have been surprising. Apple hasn’t announced any partnerships with TV manufacturers, and it usually likes to remain in control of its products. It doesn’t ever really licence out its software either.

Apple has been rumoured to release its own television for years, but we have yet to hear any news on that front. However, KGI Securities analyst Ming Chi Kuo does predict that a new Apple TV set top box could launch sometime before the end of the year.

