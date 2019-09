The Philippines’ PSEi stock exchange is down -2.14% in the wake of Typhoon Haiyan.

And the Philippine Peso is off -0.47% against the dollar.

Here are the charts — for the PSEi:

And the Peso:

More than 10,000 are feared dead after what is believed to be the largest storm in recorded history churned across the Pacific.

(Via CNBC World)

