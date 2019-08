Cebu Zoo in the Philippines has a unique treat for brave volunteers: a massage administered by four Burmese pythons, that weigh a combined 550 lbs.

Footage provided by Trevor and Kian Bull

Story by Sophie-Claire Hoeller and editing by Stephen Parkhurst

Follow INSIDER on Facebook

Follow INSIDER on YouTube

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.