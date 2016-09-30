Philippines president Rodrigo Duterte has compared himself to Hitler, saying he wants to kill 3 million drug addicts

Philippine president Rodrigo Duterte arrives in Vietnam. Photo: Hoang Dinh Nam/AFP/Getty Images)

Since Philippine president Rodrigo Duterte won power earlier this year with a promise to start a war against drug dealer, he’s kept his word.

The outspoken leader has encouraged citizens to become vigilantes and since becoming leader June 30, nearly 3,000 people have been summararily executed in drug-related killings, including 900 by police between July 1 and August 20.

He’s promised that people who kill addicts will not be prosecuted. An average of 10 people a day are now being killed on the streets by police and militia.

Today AP reports that Duterte compared his war on drugs to Hilter’s extermination of the Jews, saying he’d be “happy to slaughter” 3 million of his own citizens if they’re drug addicts.

Duterte is currently visiting Vietnam and speaking to the media said “if Germany had Hitler, the Philippines would have…” before pointing to himself.

“Hitler massacred three million Jews … there’s three million drug addicts. There are. I’d be happy to slaughter them,” AP reports him saying.

The Nazi leader’s genocide of Jews is believed to be double the figure Duterte cited, with his regime responsible for the deaths of an estimated 20 million civilians and prisoners of war.

Philippines police examine a dead suspected drug pusher dealer during a drug buy-bust operation by police in suburban Manila on Friday, September 30. Photo: Ted Aljibe/AFP/Getty Images

