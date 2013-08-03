Hillary Clinton Adviser Reportedly Went Berserk At Anthony Weiner, And Told Him He Was Going To 'Pull Out' His Throat

Philippe Reines, the personal spokesman and longtime adviser to Hillary Clinton, blew up at New York City mayoral candidate Anthony Weiner after the latest

revelations surrounding his online sexual relationships.

The New York Times’ Amy Chozick and Michael Grynbaum report that Reines went off on Weiner during a campaign conference call after learning of the new revelations. Reines is a close personal friend of Huma Abedin, a “surrogate daughter” beloved by the Clintons, and has an informal, unpaid role with the campaign.

From the report:

And at times, he cannot hide his exasperation with Ms. Abedin’s husband. On a campaign conference call hours before that news conference on July 23, Mr. Reines learned for the first time that Mr. Weiner had engaged in online liaisons after leaving Congress. He was enraged and proceeded to berate Mr. Weiner, saying he would “reach through this phone” and “pull out” his throat, adding an expletive, according to a participant on the call. This past weekend, Mr. Reines advised Ms. Abedin against participating in Mr. Weiner’s newest campaign video, which was being filmed at the couple’s Park Avenue South apartment, itself owned by a longtime Clinton donor. Mr. Reines and Ms. Abedin agreed that she should leave her home to avoid even appearing in the background of any scene in the video, according to people familiar with their conversation, who spoke on condition of anonymity to avoid straining ties with those involved.

The piece details the blurred lines that have developed between the Weiner campaign and the Clintons, as the Clintons’ closest advisers work to contain any fallout and limit any potential damage on them.

Read the whole piece here >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.