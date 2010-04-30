Viacom's Sumner Redstone: We'll 'Engage Audiences On Every Screen, On Every Device' — Except Hulu

Viacom executive chairman Sumner Redstone & co. wants to see a different business model at Hulu.

At the beginning of Viacom’s first-quarter 2010 earnings call this morning, Viacom’s Executive Chairman Sumner Redstone proclaimed: “We’ll engage audiences on every screen, on every device and every place on this planet.”But what about Hulu?



Viacom recently yanked Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show” and “The Colbert Report,” two of its most popular shows, from the online video website because they weren’t benefiting from Hulu’s business model.

When one caller asked about Viacom making shows available “on all devices,” CEO Philippe Dauman gave something of a non-answer, casually noting that, yeah, “We’ve had a couple of shows on Hulu.”

Although, he echoed recent statements that Viacom might consider putting “The Daily Show” and “The Colbert Report” back on Hulu if the service decided to charge subscription fees for older shows (which is reportedly in the works):

We’re looking forward to new models and will determine in each case whether it makes sense for us to participate. TV viewing continues to be at an all-time high, and all of these new distribution methods allow people to spend more time consuming our content. As time goes on, as we work with these new distribution partners, we think that will drive our content business.

As for Viacom’s plans for giving viewers access to online content through a cable company like Time Warner or Comcast, Dauman’s responded:

As far as TV Everywhere … It’s very important that Nielsen and other services measure viewing on non-traditional platforms. As that progresses, we’re willing to have our distributors provide TV Everywhere on various platforms. Our own websites are also seeing growth in monthly unique viewers. The ad market for our types of sites is strengthening as we look forward.

