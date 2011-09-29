Sarkozy Ally Accused Of Spying On Journalists

Photo: AP

A leading state prosecutor, close to French president Nicolas Sarkozy, has been called to appear in front of judges over allegations he spied on journalists, reports the Guardian.The revelation is the latest of several accusing members of Sarkozy’s close circle of dirty tricks. The accused, state prosecutor Philippe Courroye, is now set to face questions from a judge. Head of secret services Bernard Squarcini and chief of police Frédéric Péchenard are also set to appear.



French newspaper, Le Monde, has complained that secret services had spied on the publication in an attempt to uncover its sources. On one occasion when the source was identified as a government legal figure he was demoted and sent to French Guiana.

Le Monde claims two other journalists’ phones were hacked. Expatrica France reports that the initial spying started when Le Monde reported on a scandal involving L’Oreal heiress and billionaire Liliane Bettencourt. It emerged that Bettencourt had been giving funds to Sarkozy’s 2007 electoral campaign.

Sarkozy is yet to announce his candidacy for the next French presidential election in seven months’ time. Given the amount of scandals now surround the French president, some are calling in to question whether it’s a good idea for the man to stand.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.