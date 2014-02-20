Details Of Philip Seymour Hoffmann's Will Released

The actor Philip Seymour Hoffman, who died suddenly this month of a suspected drug overdose, left the bulk of his estate to his long-term companion, Marianne O’Donnell, according to a will filed in a New York court on Wednesday. Hoffman, 46, who won a best actor Oscar for his role in the 2005 biopic Capote, was considered to be one of the finest stage and screen actors of his generation.

O’Donnell, known as Mimi, is the mother of the couple’s three young children, Cooper, Tallulah and Willa. She was also named executor of the estate.

The exact value of Hoffman’s estate is not known. Papers filed with the will value Hoffman’s estate simply at “$500,000-plus”.

The will was signed in 2004, when only the eldest of Hoffman’s three children had been born, with a trust fund set up for Cooper, now nearly 11. It requested that the boy be raised in New York, Chicago or San Francisco. If that was not possible, Hoffman requested that his son visit the US cities at least twice a year.

“The purpose of this request is so that my son will be exposed to the culture, arts and architecture that such cities offer,” the will reads.

The accompanying papers also note the boy’s two younger sisters, who are seven and five. The lawyer who filed the papers did not respond to phone and email messages for comment on Wednesday evening.

The filing seeks to fast-track early steps in the legal process, saying that is necessary so that the estate can pay funeral and other bills and get police permission to go into the apartment where Hoffman was found, a few blocks from the apartment where O’Donnell and the children live.

Medical examiners are awaiting further tests before ruling on what caused Hoffman’s death. The will filings say simply that he “died suddenly”. He was found in his Greenwich Village apartment with a syringe in his arm and dozens of packets of heroin nearby. Hoffman said in interviews last year that he had sought treatment for a heroin problem after 23 years of sobriety.

Hoffman appeared in quirky independent films and blockbusters such as The Hunger Games series, and received best supporting actor Oscar nominations for The Master, Doubt, and Charlie Wilson’s War.

On stage, he was nominated for a Tony award for his role as Willy Loman in Arthur Miller’s Pulitzer prize-winning play Death of a Salesman.

This article originally appeared on guardian.co.uk

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.