Philip Seymour Hoffman Treated For Snorting Heroin

The ‘Capote’ actor was sober for 23 years before falling off the wagon.

Oscar-winning actor Philip Seymour Hoffman’s latest stint in rehab wasn’t research for a role.



The 45-year-old, married father of three spoke to TMZ confirming reports that he “just got out of detox for a drug problem that was spinning out of control.”

While Hoffman says he has struggled with substance abuse in the past but has been clean for the past 23 years, he fell off the wagon more than a year ago.

He revealed to TMZ that it started slowly with prescription pills but recently escalated to snorting heroin.

Hoffman admits the heroin use only went on for about a week before realising he needed help and checking himself into a detox facility on the East Coast.

After a 10-day stint in rehab, “The Master” actor checked out last Friday and is already back on a movie set shooting in Europe.

Hoffman tells TMZ he credits “a great group of friends and family” for helping him seek the treatment he needed to get better.

