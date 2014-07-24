Philip Seymour Hoffman Left Entire $US35 Million To His Partner Because Didn't Want 'Trust Fund Kids'

Philip Seymour Hoffman wanted his kids to work for what they earn.

That’s why the late actor left his $US35 million estate to his longtime partner and mother of his children, Mimi O’Donnell, instead of leaving any of the fortune to his three young kids, all under age 10, E! News reports.

In documents obtained by E! News, Hoffman had told his former accountant that he “did not want his children to be considered ‘trust fund’ kids.”

Instead, Hoffman — who has said he didn’t believe in marriage — left the money to O’Donnell, knowing she would be raising the children, according to the docs.

Hoffman’s initial will was signed in 2004, when his eldest son was just a year old and his two daughters had not yet been born. The will also stated that Hoffman wanted his son to be raised in a cultural city, such as New York, Chicago, or San Francisco.

The Academy Award winner died in his West Village apartment after an apparent heroin overdose on Feb. 2.

The idea that Hoffman wanted his kids to make something of themselves, instead of relying on his money, is something that is shared by many in the wealthy community. According to a survey by the law firm Withers LLP and Scorpio Partnership, among families worth $US10 million or more, the second biggest fear was that their children “will lack the drive and ambition to get ahead.”

