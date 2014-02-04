Philip Seymour Hoffman's 5 Best Films

Hollywood is rocked by the shocking death of actor Philip Seymour Hoffman.

The 46-year-old actor was found dead in his NYC apartment of an “apparent drug overdose,” according to The New York Post.

While actors and friends have reacted with a mix of emotions, we remember some of the actor’s best performances including his four Oscar nominations.

5. “Charlie Wilson’s War” (2007)



Hoffman beat out Tom Hanks for an Oscar nomination for his take on swear-heavy CIA agent Gust Avrakotos in the political drama.

4. “Before the Devil Knows You’re Dead” (2007)

Along with Ethan Hawke, the actor starred as a man who robs his own parents, leading to the death of his mum and a blood trail of more bodies in his wake. Despite all that, we still found a way to relate to his character who is desperately trying to cover his tracks.

3. “The Master” (2012)

The Weinstein Company film placed Hoffman as Lancaster Dodd, the leader of a cult religious following called “The Cause.” Hoffman’s performance easily secured an Oscar nod for Best Supporting Actor.

2. “Doubt” (2008)

The actor’s portrayal of a priest’s relationship with an altar boy walked the line between whether Hoffman’s character was innocent or guilty perfectly. It resulted in his second Best Supporting Actor nomination.

1. “Capote” (2005)

Based on Gerald Clarke’s “Capote,” Hoffman’s take on the eccentric gay writer won him his sole Oscar for Best Actor.

Watch a clip of the actor in “Capote” below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.