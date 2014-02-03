Watch Philip Seymour Hoffman Win An Oscar -- And Then Thank His Mum

Multiple sources have reported police found Philip Seymour Hoffman dead this morning in his New York City apartment.

The 46-year-old actor won an Oscar for his work portraying Truman Capote in “Capote” in 2005. That evening, he delivered a heartwarming acceptance speech, thanking his mother, Marylin Hoffman O’Connor, a civil rights lawyer and activist.

“She brought up four kids alone, and she deserves a congratulations for that,” Hoffman said during his speech. “She took me to my first play.”

Watch the full video below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.