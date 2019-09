The Chargers got the ball back down four with a minute and a half in their game against the Chiefs. With 25 seconds left, Philip Rivers threw a game-winning pass to Seyi Ajirotutu in the end zone.

Rivers was REALLY excited (as he should have been) and went crazy celebrating on the sidelines. GIFs via Deadspin:

