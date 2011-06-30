HOUSE OF THE DAY: Buy This Architectural Gem In The Hamptons For $30 Million

Architect Phillip Johnson’s Farney house has been on the market since the summer of 2009; it just can’t sell. It started at $35 million, and now it’s down to $29.5 million.The design of the house is unique. Almost all the rooms have huge windows, constantly letting in the sun, similar to his famous Glass House in Connecticut.

At 5,000 square feet, the house has eight bedrooms, seven bathrooms. It sits on 3.6 acres of beachfront property and features a tennis court, basketball court, putting green, pool, and a boardwalk with private beach access.

An aerial view of the 5,000 square foot house

The deck leading to the beach

The house is on almost four acres of land

Here's a view of the pool

Private beach access

A view of the house from the end of the pier

There's a golf course

And tennis courts

All the rooms have large windows

Here's the dining room

One of the bedrooms

