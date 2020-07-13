If you hate flicking switches, the Philips Hue smart lighting system lets you control settings via your smartphone

Philips

Philips Hue is the top choice for smart lighting due to the system’s reliability, versatility, and ease of use.

There is a range of Philips’ outdoor Hue devices, including floodlights, pathway lights, and light strips.

If you’re not familiar with smart lighting, it’s basically lighting that you can control via an app on your smartphone, or with your voice via a smart device like Amazon’s Echo or Google’s Nest devices. A lot of smart bulbs can shine lights in different colours, and you can customise lighting for different moods or routines.

For example, some colleagues at Insider Reviews just told me they set their Philips Hue lighting to sunrise-style lighting in their homes for the mornings. I use smart lights at home to turn on automatically at dusk and turn off at 2 a.m. – a routine I set in an app.

Philips’ Hue lighting is the cream of the crop when it comes to smart lighting due to its reliability, consistency, ease of use, and ability to be controlled remotely. If you don’t have one already, you’ll need a A$85 Philips Hue Bridge – an internet-connected central hub that all the Hue devices connect to – to control the Hue outdoor smart lightning. It all works with Amazon’s Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple’s HomeKit – in short, it works with any smart speaker with any voice assistant.

Just for good measure, you can grab a Philips Hue dimmable LED Lightstrip Plus for A$124.

